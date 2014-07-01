Transparency

In order for our app to work optimally, we require a certain number of access permissions. Please note that data is not used for commercial purposes, but only for scientific purposes, such as for seismic risk reduction and to inform local populations.





Contacts

to access your relatives’ contact information in order to send a text message to say that you are safe through our Safety Check service

Location

We need the user's location:

to send push notifications in the event of an earthquake near you

to identify earthquakes near you

to relay safety tips in case you are nearby an earthquake

SMS

to send a text message to reassure your relatives after a quake through our Safety Check service

Phone, device ID & call information

to identify your device to check if it is able to send text messages

Photo/Media/Files

to share videos/pics with EMSC

Storage

to share videos/pics with EMSC

Camera

to share videos/pics with EMSC

Microphone

to share live videos with EMSC

Wifi connection information

to warn you that the app needs internet to work properly

Other

to let LastQuake app send updates, and send push notifications in the event of an earthquake near you