Earthquakes that matter

In an era of information overload, seismic data has not escaped the trend. So the app presents to non-scientists only the earthquakes relevant for them: the significant ones (felt and damaging) and the ones around them. While for those who would like to go further, all the earthquakes detected by instruments are also available.

Help the seismologists

Instruments provide the magnitude of earthquakes but they can't tell us about earthquakes' effects. Seismologists need witnesses' testimonies and photos to assess an earthquake’s impact (effects on buildings and landscapes). By just clicking on a simple illustration, users will be able to describe how they felt their earthquake and make valued contributions to our assessments.

Share with your community

Our users are also invited to send photos, videos and testimonies to the EMSC. In one click, LastQuake's users can share their testimonies with the EMSC seismologists but also with their friends on Facebook and their followers on Twitter. The pictures will be included with their post on both social networks.



This app has been developped with the help of the Fondation MAIF and the THALES Foundation

Want to know more about the citizen seismology? http://www.citizenseismology.eu/

The LastQuake's Features

Not simply presenting all the earthquakes, but the earthquakes relevant to you.

The significant earthquakes

The EMSC selects for you the earthquakes of general interest from among the 35000 events happening each year. These earthquakes are those identified by the EMSC seismologists to have been felt
by people.

Easy to Customize

Set your own parameters for the earthquakes displayed in the "around me" section: distance, magnitude. You can also connect your Facebook and Twitter accounts to share your experience with friends and followers. This app offers two versions: English and French.

Share with us, it helps.
A lot.

If you felt an earthquake, just by clicking on an image representing the way you felt it, you help the seismologists in the earthquake's assessment. We also need photos of damage and effects on landscape when they occurredof damage and effects on landscape when they occurred.

Be alerted

You will receive notifications about destructive earthquakes and earthquakes around you that you could have felt. Each type of notification can be activated or deactivated.

Languages

LastQuake is available in :

    Bulgarian • Chinese • English • Farsi • French • Greek • Hindi • Hungarian
    Indonesian • Italian • Portuguese • Romanian • Russian • Spanish • Turkish

Transparency

In order for our app to work optimally, we require a certain number of access permissions. Please note that data is not used for commercial purposes, but only for scientific purposes, such as for seismic risk reduction and to inform local populations.

Contacts

to access your relatives’ contact information in order to send a text message to say that you are safe through our Safety Check service

Location

We need the user's location:

  • to send push notifications in the event of an earthquake near you
  • to identify earthquakes near you
  • to relay safety tips in case you are nearby an earthquake

SMS

to send a text message to reassure your relatives after a quake through our Safety Check service

Phone, device ID & call information

to identify your device to check if it is able to send text messages

Photo/Media/Files

to share videos/pics with EMSC

Storage

to share videos/pics with EMSC

Camera

to share videos/pics with EMSC

Microphone

to share live videos with EMSC

Wifi connection information

to warn you that the app needs internet to work properly

Other

to let LastQuake app send updates, and send push notifications in the event of an earthquake near you

Partnership

With the support of THALES Foundation, LastQuake seeks to enable seismic risk reduction

LastQuake is a unique phone application providing seismological information in real-time. Our app only focusses on earthquakes felt by populations, and routinely delivers preliminary information in less than 2 minutes after the first felt tremors. There are currently 130,000 active users and our app is widely praised by the witnesses of earthquakes.

LastQuake is also remarkable for its ability to rapidly collect testimonials. Indeed, in Nepal, over 7 000 testimonies and 1 000 geolocated photos were collected during the devastating shock of 25 April 25th, 2015. After this crisis, Nepalese users expressed a wish to see safety instructions follow after an earthquake in LastQuake app. It is precisely on this point that the EMSC and THALES Foundation have decided to combine their expertise. Our common goal? Systematize the dissemination of early safety instructions that facilitate relief operations and reduce inappropriate behavior.

Together, we will contribute to people's resilience after earthquakes.

The THALES Foundation

Have a look

And share with your friends the launch of this amazing new app.
Contact Us

Do you want to share your feedback, make a suggestion or need support? Feel free to contact us.
Upgrade

Version 1.3.4 | 06-12-2017
  • bugs fixes
  • Arabic language added
  • Add safety tips link in earthquake detail page
  • Splash screen modified

Thank you to:
Marleine and Rachid (arabic translation)



Version 1.3.2 | 26-06-2017
  • Modified safety tips pictures
  • Added Languages: chinese, hindi

Thank you to:
Shengzao Chen (Chinese translation)
Stacey Martin, Vineet Gahalaut (hindi translation)



Version 1.3.0 | 01-03-2017
  • Possibility to refresh the pictures and comments lists
  • Modified the list scrolling to prevent clicking on earthquakes while scrolling
  • Minor bugs fixes
  • Added Languages: Persian, Indonesian

Thank you to:
Mr Mehdi Zare, Miss Farnaz Kamranzad, Mr Masoud Mojarab (Persian translation).
François Beauducel, Ahmad Ali Fahmi, Alix Triyanti (Indonesian translation).
And all other translators.



Version 1.2.2 | 06-12-2016
  • Modify user comments rating
  • Add safety tips link to Safety check notification
  • Minor bugs fixes


Version 1.2.0 | 13-09-2016
  • Map tiles updated
  • Safety Check : reassure your loved ones via SMS
  • Safety tips : what to do after an earthquake?


Version 1.1.2 | 26-07-2016
  • Map tiles updated
  • iOS: Fix Bugs: Notification badge icon


Version 1.1.1 | 19-11-2015
  • Android: localisation improvement
  • Fix Bugs: Notification, earthquakes lists refresh


Version 1.1.0 | 11-09-2015
  • Rapid publication of any possibly felt earthquakes
  • Display events in relative time by default (configurable) i.e 10 minutes ago
  • Display in miles or km (customizable)
  • Simplification of the display of testimonies
  • Addition of a testimonies map
  • Faster upload for pictures and videos.


Version 1.0.4 | 09-12-2014
  • Keep the last known location.
  • Adding a progress bar for file uploads
  • Update publishing photos on twitter


Version 1.0.3 | 09-10-2014
  • Fix bug for the users who don't subscribe to push notifications.
  • Add new translation features.
  • Fix bugs : scrolling lists

Thank you to: Christian W. for his help.



Version 1.0.1 | 01-07-2014
  • Initialisation's bug fixed. Problem solved for users with empty earthquakes.
  • App install on SD-CARD by default. Possibility to move to internal storage

Thank you to: antonio (iOS) for his help and mustafa (Android) from KOERI (Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Institute). They helped us to fix the bugs of the first release.

  • 2014 © Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre