The EMSC selects for you the earthquakes of general interest from among the 35000 events happening each year. These earthquakes are those identified by the EMSC seismologists to have been felt
by people.
Set your own parameters for the earthquakes displayed in the "around me" section: distance, magnitude. You can also connect your Facebook and Twitter accounts to share your experience with friends and followers. This app offers two versions: English and French.
If you felt an earthquake, just by clicking on an image representing the way you felt it, you help the seismologists in the earthquake's assessment. We also need photos of damage and effects on landscape when they occurredof damage and effects on landscape when they occurred.
You will receive notifications about destructive earthquakes and earthquakes around you that you could have felt. Each type of notification can be activated or deactivated.
LastQuake is available in :
In order for our app to work optimally, we require a certain number of access permissions. Please note that data is not used for commercial purposes, but only for scientific purposes, such as for seismic risk reduction and to inform local populations.
to access your relatives’ contact information in order to send a text message to say that you are safe through our Safety Check service
We need the user's location:
to send a text message to reassure your relatives after a quake through our Safety Check service
to identify your device to check if it is able to send text messages
to share videos/pics with EMSC
to share live videos with EMSC
to warn you that the app needs internet to work properly
to let LastQuake app send updates, and send push notifications in the event of an earthquake near you
LastQuake is a unique phone application providing seismological information in real-time.
Our app only focusses on earthquakes felt by populations, and routinely delivers preliminary information in less than 2 minutes after the first felt tremors.
There are currently 130,000 active users and our app is widely praised by the witnesses of earthquakes.
LastQuake is also remarkable for its ability to rapidly collect testimonials. Indeed, in Nepal, over 7 000 testimonies and 1 000 geolocated photos were collected during the devastating shock of 25 April 25th, 2015. After this crisis, Nepalese users expressed a wish to see safety instructions follow after an earthquake in LastQuake app. It is precisely on this point that the EMSC and THALES Foundation have decided to combine their expertise. Our common goal? Systematize the dissemination of early safety instructions that facilitate relief operations and reduce inappropriate behavior.
Together, we will contribute to people's resilience after earthquakes.